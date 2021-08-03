LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-gun salute sounded as Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis assumed command of Cadet Command at Fort Knox.
A ceremony at Brooks Field on Tuesday was overseen by Gen. Paul Funk II, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.
Davis assumes command from Maj. Gen. John Evans. He comes to Kentucky from Futures Command in Austin, Texas, where he served as the chief of staff. Prior to that, he served as commanding general of U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Davis thanked those in attendance, including local civic leaders, Cadet Command and Fort Knox personnel and their families, and his wife for three decades of faithful support. He also told the crowd it has been a long time since he was at Fort Knox: as a cadet.
“I’m humbled to return to this field 30 plus years after my own ROTC Basic Camp graduation, to serve as your commanding general,” said Davis. “All things are possible through outstanding training and support.”
In a ceremony just prior to taking command, Davis was given his second star.
