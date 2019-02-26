SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass is an easy target for thieves to snatch high-end items and make a quick getaway.
But police have a new plan to stop shoplifters, and it's working.
Simpsonville Police Officer Daniel Wills said the department used to get called to the outlet two to three times a day.
"I think a lot of it is where we have prosecuted people in Shelby County, and they see they get a large fine and possible jail time," Wills said.
Big shoplifting cases made headlines in 2017. People were accused of stealing $3,000 worth of Tommy Hilfiger merchandise and $4,000 worth from Polo.
In 2016, police recovered $15,000 in Kate Spade purses allegedly stolen from the outlet mall.
"It seems like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, True Religion — those are the ones we go to on a regular basis when we're here," Wills said.
But Police Chief Chip Minnis sand he no longer sees the big shoplifting cases.
"You have better-trained folks at the mall," he said. "The stores are having their own people be a little more attentive. The mall security, they're more visible and out and about."
He said some juveniles got in trouble for stealing a shirt the other day. But others have their eyes on different merchandise.
"Mostly clothing," Wills said. "We do have purses taken from some of the purse shops, which is high-dollar. One purse costs $300-$400 apiece."
The department used to have five officers, but now has eight, and that allows more officers to be visible.
"We're having proactive enforcement at the mall, and they see us a lot more, and I think that deters the crime," Wills said.
Police say a lot of the thieves aren't locals from Simpsonville but instead from Louisville and Lexington and sometimes out of state. Many they say have a history of shoplifting and some have outstanding warrants.
"We're always on duty 24-7, and that's activity for us," Wills said. "We're more than willing to come out here and take care of our job and do what we need to do."
Police say all shoplifters caught will be charged.
