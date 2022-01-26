LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has become the largest distillery in the world to earn a B Corporation Certification.
It's also the first distillery in Kentucky to earn the distinction. The B Corp Certification recognizes companies working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.
Maker's Mark had to meet and exceed five categories for the B Impact Assessment, including community, customers, environment, governance and workers.
There are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations around the world.
