LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has become the largest distillery in the world to earn a B Corporation Certification.

It's also the first distillery in Kentucky to earn the distinction. The B Corp Certification recognizes companies working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Maker’s Mark is proud to be the largest distillery in the world – and the first in Bourbon Country® – to join the B Corp™ global community.

Earning this certification is a natural fit for the values we’ve always upheld, starting with our founders, Bill and Margie Samuels, who worked and lived by a simple philosophy: “Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace.” To us this means bold, proactive, regenerative actions (Make Your Mark) coupled with comprehensive efforts to leave nothing harmful behind (Leave No Trace) – all to ensure that future generations inherit a world that’s even better than the one we did.​

#BCorp #BTheChange #JoinTheBCorpMovement @B Corporation

Maker's Mark had to meet and exceed five categories for the B Impact Assessment, including community, customers, environment, governance and workers.

There are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations around the world. 

For more information about Maker's Mark, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags