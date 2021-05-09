LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after Louisville Metro Police said he accidentally drove a lawnmower into a small lake.
The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South English Station Road, which is not far from Beckley Creek Park, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The male, whose age police did not provide, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in "critical condition," Mitchell said.
Officers with LMPD's Eighth Division are investigating the accident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.