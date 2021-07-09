LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Dixie Highway at Katherine Station Road were closed Friday evening as Louisville Metro Police worked a fatal crash.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the report of the two-vehicle crash around 5:15 p.m. on Dixie Highway in southwest Jefferson County, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Our 3rd division officers and traffic unit are currently working a fatal collision at Dixie Hwy and Katherine Station Rd in #Louisville. Please stay away from that area due to emergency vehicles in the area. Details are few right now but we are working to get more information.— LMPD (@LMPD) July 9, 2021
Mitchell said one of the drivers, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. No other details about the crash were immediately provided.
Police are asking the community to avoid the area.
This story may be updated.
