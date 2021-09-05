LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog was rescued from a cave in Harrison County, Indiana on Saturday after possibly being trapped for two weeks.
According to April Breeden, Harrison County Animal Control Director, cavers were exploring Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve and noticed movement in a pit some 30-feet below their path.
The cavers saw a thin black-and-white dog at the bottom of the pit. Breeden says they rappelled down and then lifted the dog out of the cave.
It's believed the dog originally was caught by his collar on a branch as he fell, and then wrestled free, before dropping to the bottom of the cave.
Breeden said the cavers found an empty turtle shell at the bottom of the cave, which could have collected rain water for the dog to drink. Breeden thinks the dog could have been in the cave for up to two weeks due to significant weight loss.
"He is very thin and his collar is very loose," Breeden said.
The dog, who has been named Dewey, is currently under veterinarian care at Harrison County Animal Control.
Breeden said as Dewey is slowly introduced to food, donations are "gratefully accepted." Checks can be dropped off as the shelter or mailed to: 3132 Hope Lane, Corydon, Ind. 47112.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.