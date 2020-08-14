LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man in his 20s and a child shot in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon have both died.
According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue, in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
Police say they were sent to the scene after someone reported that an adult and a child were shot at that location.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff, police arrived on the scene to find the body of an adult who was dead. They also found a juvenile, who family identified as a 3-year-old girl named Trinity, who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital but ultimately died as a result of her injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Large @LMPD presence at the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue. Officers canvassing the area now, and have blocked off a large area surrounding the home where this happened. pic.twitter.com/lxIF6lnEne— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) August 14, 2020
This story will be updated.
