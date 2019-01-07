LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing two people at a Jeffersontown Kroger in October pleaded not guilty during an appearance in federal court Monday afternoon.
It was 51-year-old Gregory Bush's first appearance in federal court. Bush is facing six federal charges, including three hate crimes, as well as state murder charges.
He's accused of killing 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones at the Stonybrook Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Road.
The federal government is still deciding whether to pursue the death penalty. Kentucky could also seek the death penalty for state charges.
During Monday's hearing, a judge agreed to appoint federal public defenders because Bush can't afford a private attorney.
Just before the hearing, Bush told attorneys that he wants to be present for future hearings because, in his words, "it's good to get out some."
