ATTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested, after a 14-year-old girl from Floyd County was found in Attica, Indiana Wednesday.
According to a release from the Attica Police Department, Terry Ross, 18, was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.
The release states that Attica Police were contacted by investigators with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office about a Silver Alert. Previous WDRB News reporting shows a Silver Alert was issued for 14-year-old Emily Barger on Tuesday, after she went missing from Georgetown, Indiana on Monday morning.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office named Ross as a person of interest in the case.
"We believe he was last seen with her, and we'd like to speak with him just to see what was going on and try to help us find Emily," Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush said Wednesday afternoon.
Attica Police said officers found Ross walking on Council Street and took him into custody later that day.
Police said they found the teen girl in a shed behind a home in Attica. They took her to the Attica Police Department where she was reunited with her father.
Wednesday evening, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook saying: "The missing juvenile from Georgetown has been located and is safe. An investigation is ongoing in Attica, Indiana. Officers with the Floyd County Police Department will continue to discuss this investigation with the Floyd County Prosecutors Office regarding local charges."
Attica is about 200 miles from Georgetown, Indiana. It's approximately a three hour drive.
