LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the help of the Chaplin community, police were able to find a man who is accused of trying to steal catalytic converters earlier this week.
After the alleged crime occurred, a picture of the suspect's vehicle was shared on Facebook by members of the Chaplin community.
Police say the Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa received a call Friday about the same truck parked at Lowe's and deputies say Daniel Jackson was the driver.
Jackson was arrested on a robbery warrant and booked into the Nelson County Jail.
The investigation into the robbery continues and more charges are expected.
