LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of the men charged in the alleged racist attack at a southern Indiana lake is asking for the appointment of a special prosecutor.
Sean Purdy, who is white and faces felony charges including criminal confinement and battery, said in court filings that prosecutors gave "preferential treatment" to the alleged victim, Vauhxx Booker, who is Black.
Booker has said Purdy was part of a group of white men who assaulted him and threatened him with a noose over the July 4 weekend at Monroe Lake. Purdy’s attorney has said that Booker threw punches and was restrained — not beaten.
Monroe County prosecutors on July 17 charged Purdy with felonies of criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. They also charged Jerry Cox II with felony criminal confinement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanors.
Booker has not been charged. The Department of Natural Resources suggested he could face charges, according to a story by Fox59, though the decision rests with the prosecutor’s office.
Booker said that regardless of who the prosecutor is, the facts of the case remain.
