FILE - In this July 4, 2020, image taken from video provided by Brennan Golightly, a group of people surround Vauhxx Booker, center, as he is bent over leaning against a tree, at Monroe Lake near Bloomington, Ind. Two men are facing charges after Booker said a group of white men assaulted him in Indiana and threatened to "get a noose" after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property. Monroe County prosecutors on Friday, July 17, 2020, charged Sean Purdy, left, with felonies of criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. Jerry Cox II has been charged with felony criminal confinement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanors. (Brennan Golightly via AP File)