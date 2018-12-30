LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he hit a pedestrian while driving under the influence.
According to an arrest report, police were called to St. Matthews Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report that a person had been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they found a victim unconscious on the ground.
Police say 33-year-old Justin Rueff was standing on the sidewalk, next to his truck, and said "I can't believe I just hit that man."
EMS transported the victim to University Hospital, but their condition is unclear at this time.
After conducting a field sobriety test, police say Rueff's eyes "appeared red and glassy," and he stated he had "at least three Jack and Cokes today."
The arrest report states Rueff's preliminary breath test showed .099. He was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
