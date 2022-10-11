LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit on Interstate 64 East by a vehicle that didn't stop.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers with the department's 5th Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on the interstate, near Alta Vista Road in the Highlands, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe the victim, a man, was walking along the interstate "possibly from a nearby stranded vehicle" when he was hit by "an unknown vehicle" that then fled the scene, Ruoff said in an emailed statement.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Police have not yet released any information about what the vehicle that fled the scene may look like.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
Traffic on I-64 East was backed up into downtown Louisville for at least an hour after the incident.
