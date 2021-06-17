LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man critically injured in a May shooting near Dixie Highway has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner said Datril Frierson Jr., 24, died Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital from his injuries.
Frierson was shot around 3:20 p.m. on Wilart Drive, near Dixie Highway, on May 8, Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said at the time.
It is unclear whether or not there are any suspects in the case. WDRB News reached out to LMPD for an update in the case, but has not yet heard back.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.