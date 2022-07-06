LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Westport Road Wednesday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, Eighth Division officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m.
Mitchell said investigators believe the driver of a passenger vehicle was operating westbound on Westport Road when they struck a motorcyclist while trying to make a left turn onto Northumberland Drive.
The man on the motorcycle was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, Mitchell said.
There were no other injuries in the accident and no charges are expected.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.