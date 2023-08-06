LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway on Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a crash on the highway just before New Cut Road around noon. Police said a sedan left the roadway and hit a tree. The man driving the car had to be extricated from the wreck.
He was the only person in the car and died at the scene. The identity of the man hasn't been released yet.
All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway, near the West Manslick Road bridge, are blocked. Smiley said police intend to have one lane open to traffic by 1:30 p.m.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
