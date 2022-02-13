LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man housed at the LaRue County Detention Center died on Saturday.
Officials inside the Hodgenville jail called 911 Saturday on the report of a man attempting suicide, according to the Hodgenville Police Department.
The inmate, who has since been identified has 27-year-old Dalton Milby, was pronounced dead at the jail around 4:40 p.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the Buffalo, Ky. man's cause of death.
Hodgenville Police are investigating the death. Since November, six inmates have died inside Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.