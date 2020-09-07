LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a 33-year-old Wisconsin man drowned on Sunday while trying to rescue two women who had fallen into Patoka Lake.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the body of 33-year-old Travis Ray St. Martin of Racine, Wisconsin, was recovered in Patoka Lake just after 7:30 Sunday night.
Authorities launched a search for St. Martin just before 3 p.m. when witnesses said he vanished in the water.
According to investigators, two women had fallen off an inflatable tube that was in the water and tied to a stationary rental boat. Those women were struggling to stay afloat, and several people -- including St. Martin -- jumped off the rental boat to rescue them.
Both women were rescued. One of them was flown to U of L Hospital, but was later released.
During the rescue attempt, St. Martin disappeared under the water.
The Crawford County coroner's office has identified the preliminary cause of death as accidental drowning. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors.
"Although adequate life jackets were present on the rental boat, none were in use," the news release states. "Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage wearing a life jacket when recreating on or around bodies of water."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.