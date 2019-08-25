LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after trying to save his girlfriend while kayaking on the Ohio River.
The man, his girlfriend and his brother launched off the Clark boat ramp to go kayaking, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck.
As they were paddling back from their trip, his girlfriend's kayak capsized and he jumped in to help but did not resurface, said Schreck.
"Unfortunately it was a tragic incident, we responded, and it turned from a rescue mission and unfortunately turned into a recovery mission," Schreck said following the recovery mission.
Clarksville Fire Department was able to pull his girlfriend out of the water.
Officers say none of them had life jackets.
