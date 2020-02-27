LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, found a 37-year-old man dead with a suspected gunshot wound in a parking lot of a machining business and are asking for the public’s help.
Columbus Police Department said officers found Leonardo Rodriguez-Flores dead “with what appeared to be a gunshot wound” shortly before midnight Wednesday in the parking lot of Tool Dynamics, 835 Marr Road, in the southeastern part of the city.
Officers found the victim’s vehicle, a silver 1998 Honda Civic, less than a mile away and are asking anyone who lives in the area and has security cameras to contact CPD at 812-376-2600.
The incident is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team, which consists of representatives from the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office and Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to a news release.
