LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the city's Park Hill neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were sent to Dumesnil Street, near South 15th Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, after someone reported that a man was found there.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was "obviously deceased."
"There are signs of foul play suspected," Mitchell said, in a statement. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574 -LMPD (5673.
