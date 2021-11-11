LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man has died after being hit by a car on I-265 South near La Grange Road in east Louisville.
Investigators believe that the man was outside of his vehicle, which was pulling a trailer, around 4:30 Thursday morning when he was hit by a car that was trying to avoid the vehicle. Police are not sure exactly why the man was outside his vehicle, but say it was parked in the right shoulder, partially in the right lane.
The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car remained at the scene to speak with police and was later taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit will continue its investigation into the crash.
The name of the victim has not been released.
