LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after they say a man crossing Preston Highway near Newburg Sunday was hit and killed by a vehicle.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Preston Highway.
Police believe a man was pushing a grocery cart from the east to the west side of Preston Highway when he was hit by a southbound vehicle and killed at the scene, according to Mitchell.
The man was not in the crosswalk at the time, police say. LMPD's Traffic Unit will investigate the crash.
No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated.
