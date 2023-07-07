LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot on Friday night in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Initially, police were called to a report of a shooting about 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 300 block of Short Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis. Police found an adult man had been shot in the leg, and officers rendered First Aid. The man was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Upon further investigation, LMPD Detectives found the shooting actually occurred in the 2200 block of Griffiths Avenue.
LMPD has no suspects currently and is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or by using the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.