LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning.
According to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson, officers from the Fourth Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of South Seventh Street around 5 a.m. That's where officers found the victim, a man who appears to be in his mid-30s, with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to U of L Hospital, but police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
