LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Jan. 8 has been identified.
Gregory Murphy, 42, was identified on Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a fatal crash on on Maravian Drive near Lower Hunters Trace.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Murphy was riding a motorcycle traveling west when he was hit by a car.
"For some unknown reason, the passenger vehicle came up behind the motorcyclist, striking him and causing him to be ejected off the motorcycle," Ellis said at the time of the crash.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is leading the investigation.
