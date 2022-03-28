LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Monday night.
LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, which is near Berry Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m.
The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.
No one was in custody as of Monday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it online here or call 574-LMPD.
