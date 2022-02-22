LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a car accident near the Jacobs neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police Fourth Division officers responded to the accident in the 7100 block of 7th Street Road around 8:30 p.m. That's near Crums Lane and Dixie Highway.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police believe the man driving the car lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole. The man, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.