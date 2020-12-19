LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his 40s was fatally shot in Shively on Saturday morning, according to a spokesman with the Shively Police Department.
Shively Police were called to the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue, not far from Crums Lane, on a report of a person down who may have been shot around 7 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s had been shot several times, according to Shively Police Detective Patrick Allen. The man, whose name is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shively Police did not immediately have any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation by the department's detectives.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
