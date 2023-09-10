LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a fiery wrong way crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday.
LMPD said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder (I-265) between the Bardstown Road and Beulah Church Road exits.
Police say a driver in a passenger vehicle was heading east in the westbound lanes of traffic when it crashed into a box truck head on and burst into flames.
The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.
The driver of the box truck was not injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
The Gene Snyder between Bardstown Road and Beulah Church Road was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.