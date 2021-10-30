LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Saturday evening.
LMPD Second Division Officers responded to the crash near Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Broadway around 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Police say the man was first hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. They say a second vehicle struck the man too, but that driver stayed on scene.
The man, whose name is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died of his injuries, Ellis said.
The intersection remains closed as LMPD's Traffic Unit investigates the accident.
Anyone who was in the area or has any information about the incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
