LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Monday inside a home in Trimble County, Kentucky State Police said.
KSP said officers were called to the report of the shooting on Hardy Creek Road, which is not far from U.S. 42, around 7:20 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot inside a home.
Police believe Terry Helm, 38, and another 28-year-old man got into a "confrontation" inside the home. KSP said during the conformation, Helm "brandished a firearm" in the direction of the other man.
Police said during the struggle, the gun discharged, fatally shooting Helm.
Helm was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trimble County Coroner.
KSP said it contacted the Trimble County Commonwealth Attorney's Office but didn't say if any charges are expected in the case.
