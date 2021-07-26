LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Oldham County early Sunday morning.
In a release, the Oldham County Police Department said officers were called at about 7 a.m. to West Highway 42 and North Highway 1694. When they arrived, a 2014 silver Honda Crosstour had hit a utility pole and a tree.
Police say the driver, 52-year-old Michael Thompson of Brownsville, Kentucky, died at the scene.
No additional information was released, but anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.