LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg man was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Kentucky State Police Post 4 said Joshua Marr, 29, was traveling south on state Route 79 when his vehicle "left the roadway before rolling over multiple times," according to a press release. It's unknown why the vehicle flipped over.
Marr was pronounced dead by the Meade County Coroner's office. The Brandenburg Police Department, Breckinridge Sheriff’s Office, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Irvington Police Department, Hardinsburg Police Department, Ekron Fire Department, Brandenburg Fire Department, Meade County EMS, and Breckinridge County EMS assisted KSP Post 4 at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Tyler Lynch.
