LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man trapped from a trench collapse at a construction site in Noblesville, Indiana, was saved after four hours of effort freed him, reported by FOX 59.
Dustin Leake, from Shelby County, Indiana, was working on a construction site with his brother on Saturday morning when he was trapped up to his shoulders.
Construction workers were pumping water out of a trench area in preparation of installing a sewer pipe. The Indianapolis Fire Department told FOX59 that Leake was stepping off a ladder onto what he believed to be firm ground, but it gave way under him.
"A lot of people get a life or death scare that lasts 40 seconds," Dustin Leake said. "Mine lasted four hours."
Leake was pinned up against the plate as crews worked to free him. He was trapped about 18-feet below the ground. It's estimated that crews pumped 25,000 gallons of water from the ditch.
