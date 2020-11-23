LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Family members of 21-year-old community activist Travis Nagdy say he was shot and killed early Monday morning.
According to LMPD, the shooting happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive near U of L's campus.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Nagdy died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Nagdy's mother, Christina Muimneach, confirmed her son's death on Facebook claiming he was shot and killed during a carjacking incident.
Several members of the community who have been involved in protests and the push for justice in the Breonna Taylor case say that Nagdy was a leader for protesters and the movement in Louisville.
"This was a young man that transformed other people," said community activist Antonio T-Made Taylor. "He was so loving. He inspired people. He really cared for people.”
Several prominent activists and community leaders have took to social media to pay tribute to Nagdy's efforts in the protests and demonstrations.
Papa, papa don't you cry. Today is not my day to die."🎵🎼Travis Nagdy 😭 pic.twitter.com/LtF4Zy8vej— Sadiqa (@SadiqaReynolds) November 23, 2020
You ever met a natural born leader? I have & 6 months later he was shot. #Day180 #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor✊🏾 at #InjusticeSquarePark. We lost a great one.This whole time I & we been out here for our young people like Travis Nagdy. We have become a family & all that comes with it! pic.twitter.com/oRxvsmTuoc— ShamekaParrishWright (@Seasoned4u) November 23, 2020
We’ve suffered a great loss. Travis Nagdy, a young leader committed to the fight for justice, is gone.As we marched for Breonna Taylor, it was often Travis and his megaphone leading the way. A bullet took his breath, but we still hear his voice.Rest in Power, young Brother.— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 23, 2020
LMPD has not identified any suspects at this time. If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.