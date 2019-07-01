LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man wanted for questioning in connection with a suspicious fire at a home in southern Indiana last week killed himself as officers approached his vehicle.
Police had been looking for 68-year-old Charles Croucher since Friday, after a mobile home fire in the 6600 block of Dave Carr Road, near Charlestown. Investigators say the fire had been intentionally set.
Police said Croucher was considered "a person of interest" in the fire, and asked the public to be on the lookout for him and the white Ford pickup truck he was believed to be driving.
According to a news release from the Clark County sheriff's office, police located the truck on June 29 on private property, in the 9800 block of Zimmerman Road in Marysville, Indiana. As officers approached the truck, they heard two gunshots. One officer opened the truck's door in an attempt to disarm Croucher before police retreated and called for help from dispatchers.
That's when police say they heard a third gunshot. Officers then found Croucher dead inside the truck, with "a self-inflicted gunshot to the head."
No further information is available at this time.
