CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police at the Clarksville Walmart.
Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Carey Huls says around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
That man is identified as 30-year-old Daniel Scott of Corydon, Indiana.
Police said when Scott refused to leave the closed store, managers contacted Clarksville police. Officers were already at the Walmart for an unrelated matter.
When officers approached Scott, he pulled away from them, showed a machete and charged one of the officers, Sgt. Huls said.
Investigators say that's when the Clarksville PD officer shot the 30-year-old. He was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital where he died.
ISP said investigators believe Scott stole both the machete and blade he used to cut himself from the store. They also believe Scott was inside Walmart for a few hours before it closed.
Police said no customers were inside the Clarksville Walmart when this happened. No one else is injured.
ISP is handling the investigation. No word on whether Walmart will reopen at its normal hours.
This story may be updated.
