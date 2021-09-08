LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man who was working on the Watterson Expressway on Wednesday afternoon was hit and killed.
LMPD Second Division Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Interstate 264, near Cane Run Road, around 4:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Police believe the man was picking equipment off the roadway when he was hit by a sedan. The man, who is in his 50s, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Ellis said the driver of the sedan remained on the scene. The driver and another rider inside the sedan were also transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.