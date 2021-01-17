LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most influential civil rights leaders of all time, on Monday, Jan. 18.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national day of service and reflection, is held every third Monday of January.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events honoring King's legacy will be held virtually. Check out our list of events below:
The Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministry 36th Annual Archdiocesan Community Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
When: 10 a.m.
Where: The Cathedral of the Assumption (433 S. Fifth St.) or livestreamed on the Cathedral of the Assumption's YouTube page.
What: This service of prayer and praise will include scripture, reflective readings, and songs of praise. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance is limited (see livestream link above).
Louisville Metro Council cleanup along Taylor Boulevard
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: South Louisville Community Center
What: Council members and any volunteers will walk south to Longfield Avenue cleaning up one side of the street then head north back to the Community Center cleaning the other side. Brightside is providing the needed bags and gloves for the cleanup. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer holds virtual panel discussion
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Fischer's Facebook page
What: The panel will discuss the inequitable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Black community, how to address issues of mistrust and bridge the gap between the Black community and the medical profession.
Teaching Black History and Culture: An online workshop for educators
When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: To register for the workshop, sign up here.
What: The online workshop hosted by the Thomas D. Clark Foundation will be presented live from the Muhammad Ali Center. The free workshop will combine webinar, video and livestreaming for the professional development day.
University of Louisville MLK Day of Service
When: All day
Where: Online
What: The University of Louisville is encouraging students to serve their community in honor of King. Programs including Hear our Voices: Annual MLK Day Celebration by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage with virtual tour of the Jim Crow Museum, Cummer Museum Day of Reflection and Life Every Voice Legacy: Song, spoken word and dance, among other celebrations.
Day of Service
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Chickasaw Park
What: Olmstead Parks Conservancy is hosting a volunteer event at the park in west Louisville in celebration of King. Projects may include mulching, removing invasive plants and park beautification. For more information and to register, visit Olmsted Parks website.
"Where do we go from here: Community or Chaos?"
When: 3 p.m.
Where: St. William Church, 1226 W. Oak Street, Louisville KY 40210
What: Hosted by Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light, a group of organizations and individuals explore the history of environmental justice in Louisville.
