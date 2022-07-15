LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A master plan would make Broadway a safer place to walk, bike and drive in Louisville.
Metro Government is calling the project the "Broadway Master Plan."
The plan was featured in the latest edition of "American Society of Highway Engineer National Scanner Magazine."
It calls for a TARC-only bus lane, bike lanes and crosswalk improvements in an effort to make Broadway safer and equitable.
Officials said Broadway has 10 of the top 40 worst intersections in the region.
