LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The host of "American Ninja Warrior" is scheduled to speak at Kentucky Derby Festival's annual They're Off! Luncheon in April.
Matt Iseman, a former doctor and now comedian, will be the featured speaker at the luncheon on April 21.
"What better way to kick-off the festivities than with someone whose known around the country for making people laugh," Matt Gibson, Derby Festival president and CEO, said in a news release Monday. "We look forward to welcoming Matt to Louisville to tell jokes, talk ninja warriors and entertain our guests with his inspiring stories."
They're Off! Luncheon was first held on 1957 to signify the start of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Ballroom of the Galton House Hotel. Tickets are $100 each and $800 for a table of eight.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 502-584-FEST or click here.
