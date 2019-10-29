MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brandenburg Police officers plan to make more arrests after seeing video of a fight that took place last month outside Meade County High School.
The video, obtained by WDRB News, shows teenagers cussing and fighting with adults there too. The fight from Sept. 29 has been shared all over social media.
Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Haag said the fight started with a 16-year-old and 14-year-old girl in the street, off school property, close to the vocational building at Meade County High School. It led to a 14-year-old being charged with assault and two adults, the teen's grandmother and sister, getting arrested.
In the video, one teen says, "I stole your phone. I stole my sister's s***. Hit me b****. Hit me b****!"
Haag said Meade County bus driver Lisa Rowland, who is expected in court Wednesday for arraignment, is charged with complicity to assault for seeing the crime happen and not doing anything. He said she's also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor for driving her grandchild to the fight.
Alyssa Triplett was also arrested for assault. Investigators said she's the 14-year-old's sister, and she hit a juvenile and an adult.
Police said one teen was accusing the other of property being missing, and then a comment was made about a racial slur.
"I did not call you no f****** (racial slur). Really? Because you know I'm not f****** racist. Listen if I said it, it slipped out."
Haag said the police department obtained surveillance video from the school that shows more details than the cellphone videos that were posted to social media.
Brandenburg Police said three more adults have warrants for their arrests, and that includes the 14-year-old's mother.
Rowland and Triplett each posted a $500 bond. Both have not returned requests for comment.
Police said the case is still under investigation. Meade County Schools has not commented on the case.
