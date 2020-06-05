LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $378 million for Friday night's drawing. The cash option is more than $297 million for a single winner.
Each Mega Millions ticket cost $2. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
There were no winners for Tuesday's $356 million jackpot that matched all six numbers. The numbers drawn were: 9, 20, 23, 26, 29 and 8.
No one has claimed a Mega Millions jackpot since Feb. 11, when someone in Edison, New Jersey, won $202 million.
