LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of a west Louisville church spent Wednesday spreading holiday cheer to families in need, and the generosity went a long way.
It was all part of the St. Stephen Church and Family Life Center's Guardian Angel Program. Families drove up, visited with Santa and had their vehicles filled up by Santa's elves with food and gifts for Christmas.
This year has been challenging for many Kentucky families. Pat Mathison, a member of St. Stephen Church, said church members stepped up and donated money, food, time and even shopped for gifts for struggling families.
"It has been a little rough with the pandemic," said Ann Tobin, who was picking up for two of her grandchildren for her daughter, who she said is a single parent. "This is a great help. She can't get everything that they needed or wanted so this is a blessing."
Families were able to submit an application and request five things that their child or children asked for this Christmas.
"Shout out to the members of St. Stephen Church who stepped up and became guardian angels to all of these little angels who might not have had anything for Christmas," Mathison said.
The church provided the food and gifts to several hundred families this year.
