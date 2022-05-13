LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony to honor the life of a Louisville firefighter was held Friday afternoon.
Louisville Fire says it is heavy hearts and tremendous sorrow, department mourns the loss of one of its own.
Sean McAdam, 49, died from a medical emergency in the line of duty earlier this week. On Friday, a Memorial Bunting Ceremony was held -- a fire department tradition -- at a fire station on Rubel Avenue in the Highlands.
According to Louisville Fire, McAdam joined the department in March 2002, and spent his career assigned to specialty rescue companies. He was assigned to engine 2/truck 1 in downtown Louisville for most of his career, though he recently transferred to Quint 7 in the Highlands.
"He spent most of his time at our headquarters, which is our rescue company down there that handles swift water rescue, dive rescue, rope rescue, high angle," said Brian O'Neill, President of Louisville Professional Firefighters. "He had all of these different certifications to work in those. Firefighting is dangerous enough as it is, and then you start adding all those specialties which occur on a less frequent basis, but they are much higher risk. So just taking risk, but (he) was always there to step up for the community and to look out for each other -- to look out for his fellow firefighters."
McAdam was a firefighter with numerous awards for courage and bravery, including the division's medal of valor and three unit citations.
Louisville Fire says McAdam was also a veteran of the coast guard, a proud father, and a man with many friends. Those who spoke at the ceremony Friday said McAdam always had a smile on his face, even in difficult times.
During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer presented McAdam's family with a proclamation honoring McAdam's decades of service and dedication to the community.
In a statement this week, Fischer also said McAdam touched the lives of countless Louisvillians. And, as a registered organ donor, his impact will continue to be felt for years to come.
Sean McAdam was a dedicated public servant who served his community for more than 20 years with @loukyfire. He bravely stood with the men and women of the LFD and touched the lives of countless Louisvillians. 1/2 https://t.co/3h7VbmjrrP— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 11, 2022
A procession will take place on Saturday morning to honor McAdam. The bunting will remain on the firehouse for about a month.
