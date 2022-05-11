LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department died Wednesday after a "medical emergency in the line of duty" two days earlier, Maj. Bobby Cooper said.
Sean McAdam, 49, joined the fire department in March 2002 and was assigned to engine 2/truck 1 in downtown Louisville for most of his career. He recently transferred to Quint 7 in the Highlands.
In his career, he earned the division's Medal of Valor and three Unit Citations.
"This is a terribly sad time for the Louisville Division of Fire," Cooper said in a news release. "Please keep Sean's family and all whose lives have been touched by Sean in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The Division expresses our deepest condolences to the McAdam family and his many friends."
