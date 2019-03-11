LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metallica's sell out concert on Saturday night set an attendance record for the KFC Yum! Center.
In a release, the arena says there were 23,084 people at the show, which breaks the venue's all-time concert attendance record set by George Strait in March 2014.
Louisville's crowd also broke Metallica's attendance record for its 35-city WorldWired tour in North America. It was the band's first show at the KFC Yum! Center, which opened in October 2010.
The arena hosted shows by four of the highest-attended artists of 2018 including Kid Rock, P!nk, Elton John and Bob Seger.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.