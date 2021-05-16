LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a housing unit, jail officials said.
The inmate, a 37-year-old man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, was found unresponsive by a corrections officer around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham.
The corrections officer "immediately summoned medical personnel who then started lifesaving efforts" on the man, Durham said. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Durham said he was pronounced dead around 3 p.m.
"The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure for any serious event in the detention facility," Durham said in a statement.
The man was booked into Metro Corrections on Friday on charges of strangulation and unlawful imprisonment, according to jail officials.
Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has asked Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Professional Standards "to begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates."
This story may be updated.
