Edward W. Harness, Louisville's 1st Inspector General. Image courtesy of Louisville Mayor's Office. Oct. 19, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council approved Louisville's very first inspector general on Thursday evening.

In a unanimous vote, Edward Harness will now be in charge of leading the Civilian Review and Accountability Board.

Harness will have the authority to investigate allegations of misconduct between LMPD and any member of the public.

He has 12 years of experience as an officer in Milwaukee and previously served as the executive director of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency in Albuquerque.

